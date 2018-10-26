US imposes North Korea-related sanctions on Singapore firms

US imposes North Korea-related sanctions on Singapore firms
This "Wanted Poster" obtained from the FBI on October 25, 2018, shows Singapore businessman Tan Wee Beng, 41.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Oct 26, 2018

WASHINGTON - The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on two Singapore-based entities and a man accused of money laundering through the US financial system to evade sanctions against North Korea, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

The United States said the person targeted by sanctions, Tan Wee Beng, a director and shareholder of a Singapore-based commodities trading company, hid the origins of payments and structured transactions to fulfil millions of dollars in North Korean contracts since at least 2011.

The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on two vessels tied to a company for which Tan is a managing director, and which the United States says engaged in illicit economic activity connected to North Korea.

The US Justice Department unsealed criminal charges against Tan, the Treasury Department said. It was not immediately clear what the charges were.

 

More about

NORTH KOREA Business
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement