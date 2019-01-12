A warm, cosy ambience fills this Tampines HDB apartment

A warm, cosy ambience fills this Tampines HDB apartment
PHOTO: Home & Decor
Domenica Tan
Home & Decor
Jan 12, 2019

Visually engaging designs instantly captures one's attention as you step into this Tampines HDB apartment.

Designed by George Wan of Control Space Design, this home has features that meet both function and form. A large partition frames the entrance foyer area, while ensuring more privacy in the dining room and doubling as open shelving for the homeowners' knick knacks.

Faux brick wall designs are incorporated next to the kitchen and behind the TV console, creating striking feature walls that take centrestage in the home.

Photo: Home & Decor

With backlit lights switched on, the living room exudes a warm, cosy ambience.

Photo: Home & Decor

The kitchen is kept simple, with wood-look laminate cladding the kitchen cabinetry.

Photo: Home & Decor

A spacious dining area is sited behind the living room.

Photo: Home & Decor

As for the bedroom, George designed a side table and ledges to ensure the homeowners have sufficient space for small accessories such as lamps and personal items.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

Have a beautiful home that you'd like us to feature? Write to us at asiaone@mm2entertainment.com with the subject "This is Home".

More about

Home works
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement