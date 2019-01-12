A warm, cosy ambience fills this Tampines HDB apartment

Visually engaging designs instantly captures one's attention as you step into this Tampines HDB apartment.

Designed by George Wan of Control Space Design, this home has features that meet both function and form. A large partition frames the entrance foyer area, while ensuring more privacy in the dining room and doubling as open shelving for the homeowners' knick knacks.

Faux brick wall designs are incorporated next to the kitchen and behind the TV console, creating striking feature walls that take centrestage in the home.

Photo: Home & Decor

With backlit lights switched on, the living room exudes a warm, cosy ambience.

Photo: Home & Decor

The kitchen is kept simple, with wood-look laminate cladding the kitchen cabinetry.

Photo: Home & Decor

A spacious dining area is sited behind the living room.

Photo: Home & Decor

As for the bedroom, George designed a side table and ledges to ensure the homeowners have sufficient space for small accessories such as lamps and personal items.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.