What is Deepavali?

The streets of Little India are set to come alive with glittering lights this week as Singapore celebrates Deepavali.

We are all familiar with the pretty candles and yummy snacks that accompany the holiday, but do you know what Deepavali is all about?

Also called Diwali, it is a five-day Hindu festival of lights.

It celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Jains also celebrate Diwali on the same day, while the Sikh festival Bandi Chhor Divas also falls on the same day.

People will clean their homes and dress up in new clothes on Deepavali night.

Families create pretty floor patterns called rangoli and light deepa clay lamps at home.

They gather to offer prayers and exchange gifts. Of course, there is no shortage of delicious food such as Indian sweets called mithai.

Deepavali is celebrated by Indian communities all over the world, including Singapore, Malaysia and London.

Happy Deepavali!