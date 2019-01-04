When some eateries charge for iced water, this restaurant's kind gesture is truly refreshing

On a hot humid day in Singapore, sometimes all we want to do is enjoy a cup of refreshing ice cold water.

Stomp contributor Nayana felt the same way on New Year's Day (Jan 1) while walking in the vicinity of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

It was a sweltering afternoon at about 12.27pm when he spotted a sign which read "Free Iced Water", outside the Spruce@Firestation restaurant.

He approached the signage and found a water dispenser and cups.

He took a closer look at the sign, which also read: "For all thirsty joggers, cyclists and thirsty hikers."

Nayana, who is not a Singaporean, said: "This is the first time I have seen such a thing in Singapore.

"I was impressed by the consideration of the restaurant and was really happy when I came across it.

"The fact that the cups are placed there and that the water is cold shows me that the restaurant has put in thought into this kind act."

The Stomp contributor said he dispensed cold water in a cup, which he enjoyed in the Singapore heat.

He said: "I did not see anyone else in the area at that time, so I'm not sure if anyone else grabbed a cup of water."

In June 2018, an unsatisfied patron of restaurants in Singapore had previously written in to The Straits Times about his experience where restaurants are allowed to refuse customers' request for free tap water.

The patron even suggested making it mandatory that restaurants serve free water.

In the Stomp contributor's case, the restaurant is doing it not only for free but for passers-by as well.

"I feel happy knowing that the restaurant employers thought of this to help brighten someone else's day," he added.