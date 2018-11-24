Where to buy real Christmas trees in Singapore for 2018

Forget Black Friday for a moment, because the more important question most homeowners should be dealing with in the middle of November, is where to get a pretty Christmas tree.

If you're tired of seeing the same sad-looking plastic tree being pulled out from the storage and put up for display (even though it looks more fitting to be chugged away in a landfill on pulau semaku), why not convince your family to opt for a real tree this Christmas!

The best thing about live trees is that you don't have to worry about dismantling them and finding space to keep them till next December. Plus, live trees are also environmentally friendly and non-toxic to children and pets. Here are 7 places to head to if you're on the hunt for the perfect tree in Singapore.

1. Bedok Garden & Landscaping

This humble nursery brings in live trees for affordable prices, which could be the reason why it's difficult to get in touch with them to book a tree. In fact, they are so popular that you probably won't be entertained if you turn up without registering your interest with them online first. They stock fir trees from 4-12ft, and you can indicate your interest by signing up here. Prices range from $95 for a 4-5ft Noble fir to $300 for a 8-9ft tree. Click here to see the detailed price list.

Update: We got wind that the form may be (or already have been) closed owing to overwhelming demand. If that's the case, you can always try your luck by heading down personally to Bedok Garden & Landscaping, 4A Bedok South Road, Singapore 469271, tel: 6244-2216; or contacting them through their facebook at www.facebook.com/BedokGarden

2. Candy Floriculture

You don't need to head far east or west for a good nursery, Candy Floriculture is located along Thomson Road and stocks fresh cut Noble firs in various sizes and price ranges. The most affordable trees cost $68 and up (the cheapest rates we've seen this year).

Candy Floriculture: 567 Thomson Road, Singapore 298183, www.candy.com.sg

3. Corona Florist & Nursery

Here's another place near the city you can try if you only have time for a lunchtime dash. Corona is located along Clementi road, and imports firs that range from 4-9ft in height. Do drop them a mail at corona@singnet.com.sg in order to ensure they have one that's just right for you.

Corona Florist & Nursery: 388F Clementi Road, Singapore 599473, tel: 6466-2827, or visit them online at www.corona.com.sg

4. Far East Flora

Everyone in Singapore would have heard of or visited Far East Flora by now, but if you haven't, you should know that it is one of the largest importers of fresh flowers and plants here. Naturally, the place is well stocked with firs this time of the year. Prices start from $128 for a 4-5ft tree, and can go all the way up to $900 for a tree that is 12ft and taller. Discounts are available if you buy before the end of November (so hurry!) and aside from trees, you can also find plenty of wreath options - perfect for apartment or HDB homeowners with limited floor space but still want to fragrance of fresh firs in the living room.

Far East Flora: 555 Thomson Road, Singapore 298140, tel: 6251 5151, www.fareastflora.com

5. Island Group

If you're going to drop by the Thomson area, include Island Group in your list as well. They have Noble firs that cost $160 for a 6ft tree, to $300 for an 8ft version. Delivery is free too!

Island Group: Plot 13, Joan Road / Thomson Road, PSA Nursery, Singapore 298897, www.islandgroup.com.sg

6. Prince's Landscape & Construction

For those with a spacious garden or living room with a double-volume ceiling, go for something spectacular this year! This professional landscaper can make Christmas magic by decorating a 20ft tree (although the magic comes with a price tag of $7,000, decorating service not included) just for you. But if you prefer something understated, they also stock firs in the 4-9ft region from $171. The best part of the deal has to be the free delivery, plus free setting up and dismantling of the tree.

Prince's Landscape & Construction: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998, tel: 6763 7000, www.princelandscape.com

7. Song Lang Gardens

A small nursery with a rather friendly customer service, Song Lang offers a good range of firs at affordable prices. Since it's located in Tanjong Katong, it's a great place to go for Easties!

Song Lang Gardens: 378 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437134, www.facebook.com/SongLangGarden

This article was first published in Home & Decor.