Where to catch live screenings of World Cup 2018 for free

Ole, ole! The FIFA World Cup 2018 - only the world's most anticipated football tournament ever - is just a day away, so if you haven't settled your plans to catch the Russia vs Saudi Arabia opening match on Thursday (June 14), you'd better hurry up.

Even though there have been public screenings of the past FIFA World Cups, people are still asking "Why can't Singapore broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 for free?"

You can, of course! You'll just need to know where to go.

Here are the top places to catch the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free.

Be warned, though: As with all free things in Singapore, you can expect a lot of people to turn up. If you don't mind the crowd and are all for the buzzy atmosphere, go for it.

Community Centres

The People's Association has announced that they will be screening the FIFA World Cup 2018 at 55 of their community centres islandwide.

The first match will be broadcasted at 40 CCs, as well as the Tampines Hub. For the full schedule, check PA's Facebook page.

Changi Airport

The world's best airport never disappoints - as part of their Discover Europe at Changi campaign, Changi Airport is screening the FIFA World Cup 2018 for free.

While only selected games are screened, there are more than 30 matches to watch, including the opening game and the finals.

There's even games and quizzes for added fun. The event space is at the public area of Terminal 3 (Departure Hall North, near Skytrain to Terminal 1), so it's not just for travellers.

Downtown East Event Square

Joining in the fun is Downtown East, which is screening the live matches at the level 2 Event Square.

This is the free spot - the McDonald's (#01-338) is also showing the games, but you'll need to get a seat (and probably food).

If you're into official merchandise, there are also dining promotions to look forward to - the 1st 30 people to spend $30 at any F&B outlet will receive a limited edition World Cup glass (the first match) and World Cup Russian doll set (the finals) on top of a $5 F&B voucher.

SAFRA Country Clubs

Member or not, you can catch free live screenings of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at all SAFRA clubs in Singapore.

Although open to the public, SAFRA members are entitled to special seating and have exclusive fan packs to win in the lucky draw.

HomeTeamNS

HomeTeamNS is broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2018 at 3 of their clubhouses - Sembawang, Bukit Batok, and Balestier.

Screenings are completely free and open to the public, but of course, members get special perks.

For Bukit Batok, it will be held at the Main Lobby, and HomeTeamNS members can pre-register online to purchase drinks and snacks. For Balestier, it is at Wiser Sports Bar, where HomeTeamNS members will enjoy 15 per cent off non-promotional items on the menu.

Sembawang's screening is the most unique, as it will be at the popular prawning place Hai Bin. If you just want to catch the FIFA World Cup 2018 (and not prawns), you can get the $10 bundle for 2 drinks and a snack. There's even an $80 bundle for groups for 4: On top of the food and drinks, the group is entitled to a staycation and breakfast the next morning - great for midnight matches.

