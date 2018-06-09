Why It Matters podcast Ep 1: Replacing discretionary right turns at most road junctions in Singapore

Why It Matters

Episode 1

Duration: 9:10 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times takes a close look at one key news talking point each week.

In the wake of two fatal accidents in April 2018, the Land Transport Authority has decided - where feasible - to replace discretionary right turns with red-amber-green arrow lights at the bulk of road junctions in Singapore.

Host and ST's deputy news editor Jeremy Au Yong dissects the issue with ST transport correspondent Adrian Lim.

Produced by: Jeremy Au Yong & Ernest Luis

Listeners: Send us your feedback on this issue to: podcast@sph.com.sg

More Straits Times podcasts: goo.gl/YKLGpJ

More Business Times podcasts: goo.gl/177eV5