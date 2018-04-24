Woman, 23, killed in Bukit Timah accident had been celebrating boyfriend's birthday

A 23-year-old woman died from her injuries after a Mercedes that she was travelling in collided with an SMRT bus at a traffic junction in Bukit Timah on Sunday morning (April 22).

The police were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a car at the junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechil at 12.57am, a spokesman told Stomp in response to queries.

The car driver, a 24-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 26-year-old man, were conscious when sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

"Another car passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was unconscious when conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH), where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries," added the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The deceased had been seated in the rear of the Mercedes while the male passenger sat in the front.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the accident is believed to have occurred when the car was making a right turn from Jalan Anak Bukit to enter the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The off-service SMRT bus was going straight along Jalan Anak Bukit towards Clementi Road, when both vehicles collided at the traffic junction.

The bus driver was not injured and has been reassigned to non-driving duties, while assisting with investigations.

The deceased, identified as Ms Jasmine Lim, and the two other victims in the car were all graduates from the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The two other victims are a couple, reported Wanbao.

According to Wanbao, Instagram photos and videos posted by Ms Lim about four hours before the accident showed her and several friends celebrating her boyfriend's birthday

She had reportedly been posting Instagram Stories from the celebration up till midnight.

Earlier on April 1, Ms Lim had also uploaded photos marking her two-year-anniversary with her boyfriend.

She likened the times that they had spent together to a fairytale and said going through some low points had made her even more sure of the relationship, which she hoped would continue to blossom.

The two had also gone glamping at East Coast Park, as part of an early birthday celebration for Ms Lim's boyfriend.

When contacted by Wanbao reporters, Ms Lim's father said the family was still grieving and declined to be interviewed.