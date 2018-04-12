Woman, 34, arrested for online scam involving diaper bags

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in Singapore for allegedly cheating customers who had bought diaper bags from her online.

In a statement on Wednesday (April 11), police say they received multiple police reports in January 2018 from victims who were cheated by an online seller offering diaper bags for sale.

The bags are reportedly from popular diaper bag brand, Ju-Ju-Be, traded through the online marketplace, Carousell.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had instructed victims to transfer the payment for the bags to a bank account. However, the victims did not receive their bags and the suspect became uncontactable after payments were made.

The suspect will be charged in court on April 12, 2018. She faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine if found guilty.

Members of the public are advised to adopt the following measures to avoid falling into victims of online purchase scams:

- Always check the buyer’s or seller’s track record. Buy only from reputable vendors and sellers.

- If advanced payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to only release your payment to the seller upon your receipt of the item.

