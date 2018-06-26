Woman, 58, decapitated while inspecting pulley lift at Admiralty Street

A 58-year-old woman died after an industrial accident that occurred at 8A Admiralty Street on Monday (June 25).

Stomp understands that the deceased was decapitated.

According to Thyme Food and Services, the catering company she worked for, the accident involved a cargo hoist used to transport goods inside the unit occupied by the firm.

The unit is on the seventh floor of the building, a strata-titled food processing facility, reports The Straits Times.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it had responded to the incident at about 4.10pm.

"A woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics," said an SCDF spokesman.

In response to a Stomp query, a police spokesman said that it was alerted to a case of an industrial accident at 4.04pm.

He said: "The police are investigating the unnatural death."