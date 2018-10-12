Woman injured in Queenstown stabbing incident, male suspect arrested

SINGAPORE - A woman was stabbed at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Queenstown, on Thursday (Oct 11) night.

The attack, which took place at Block 146 Mei Ling Street, resulted in the woman being taken to hospital with multiple lacerations.

A 29-year-old man was arrested by police about 10 hours later for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the incident at 10.48pm. The victim was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that she suffered multiple lacerations, and the hospital was told to be on standby to receive her.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said it was alerted by the public at 10.50pm that a woman was stabbed by a man at the location.

Through ground inquiries and with the aid of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, Clementi Police Division officers identified the suspect and arrested him on Friday (Oct 12) at 9am.

When The Straits Times went to the scene at 12.50am, a pool of blood could be seen at the foot of a pillar, with the trail of blood stretching across the void deck to the stone table and stools.

At about 10.45am on Friday, four plainclothes police officers were seen taking the suspect, who had shoulder-length hair and was in handcuffs, back to the scene for about five minutes, before leaving in two unmarked cars.

Residents at the block and the surrounding blocks told The Straits Times that they heard shrill screams from a woman late on Thursday night.

"I was doing my homework, when I heard a woman scream. It was very shrill. Then I heard someone rushing down the stairs," said student Jeanette Salim, 16, who lives on the third floor of the block.

The police said the man will be charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon under Section 326 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for life. He could also be jailed for up to 15 years, fined and caned.

