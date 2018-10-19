Woman robbed and beaten up outside her Punggol flat; 20-year-old man arrested

SINGAPORE - A woman was robbed and beaten up on Thursday afternoon (Oct 18) outside her Punggol Housing Board flat.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, has been arrested for robbery with hurt, the police said in a statement.

Only a set of keys were stolen in the incident which happened around 2pm at Waterway Cascadia, Block 315A Punggol Way.

The Straits Times understands that a neighbour had heard her shouting and arrived to find the victim injured.

From photos provided to ST by a reader, the middle-aged victim can be seen seated in a wheelchair, with bruises on her face. The photos show that her right eye is swollen and there is a bandage on the left side of her head.

What appears to be blood can be seen splattered on her jeans and the floor, and police officers are photographed at the scene as well.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him at Yishun Avenue 11 at 5.45pm the same day, the police said.

If convicted, he can be jailed between five and 20 years with at least 12 strokes of the cane.

In its statement, the police advised members of the public to be alert and attentive to one's surroundings, and to avoid wearing too much jewellery or carrying large sums of cash.

"Carry a shrill alarm with you and use it to scare off the culprit or to attract the attention of other members of the public," the police added.

