This woman singing at Tanjong Pagar Plaza deserves to be noticed
PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp
Jan 04, 2019

Here is one reason to never judge a book by its cover.

A passer-by was surprised to find a woman singing a song originally recorded by a male singer outside Tanjong Pagar Plaza and promptly posted it on Instagram Stories.

Stomp contributor June shared with Stomp a recording of the videos posted by the person whom she follows.

In the video, the woman is accompanied by another lady while a third woman plays the keyboard.

The Instagram user wrote that the woman "needs to be noticed".

Her caption read: "Heard this from far and thought which handsome guy singing and then I rushed over.

"Found this and was in deep shock."

June told Stomp she was just as impressed.

"It's shocking that this woman can sing like a man," she said.

"Can't deny that her male singing voice sounds not bad either."

