Woman turns Yishun 3-room HDB flat into theatre stage

Be prepared to be transported to another world when you step into New Nyew's home.

Her three-room flat at Blk 106 Yishun Ring Rd is covered in rich textures, interspersed with deep washes of purple and green, and outfitted with plush furnishings.

A tasteful touch of gold lends a sense of opulence.

Photo: New Nyew Design

You'd forget that you're looking at a three-room HDB flat built in the late 1970s.

While many homeowners in Singapore favour clean lines and simple accents, the opposite rings true for bubbly New, who quipped, "Less is not more. Bigger is better, just like me!"

Photo: New Nyew Design

The 39-year-old interior designer went bold - knocking down the walls to create an open concept space and choosing dark tiles for the bathrooms.

She attributes the eclectic mix of influences to her Chinese Opera singer mum, as well as Gustav Klimt, an artist renowned for his use of gold in his artwork.

Photo: New Nyew Design

After spending three months and $100,000 on renovations, New transformed an aged 63sqm apartment into a spacious home that she now shares with her husband, Malcolm Tay, 52.

The master bedroom, with a headboard that takes up the entire wall and a see-through wardrobe, is her favourite part of the house, New told AsiaOne.

Photo: New Nyew Design

And when guests use the restrooms, they'd better get someone to stand guard at the doors, as they don't come with locks, the homeowner chuckled.

Photos: New Nyew Design

See more of this unique home in the video.

