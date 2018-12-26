Woodlands Santa is walking in a winter wonderland with neighbours

Children enjoying the foam "snow" on Christmas Day at a neighbourhood in Woodlands. The decorations, which include a snowy log cabin, were put up by carpenter Tan Koon Tat.

SINGAPORE - It's a White Christmas for Woodlands residents, as the neighbourhood's Santa Claus has added yet another touch of magic to his neighbourhood.

Carpenter Tan Koon Tat, who built a 4.5m-tall log cabin seemingly blanketed in snow in front of Block 178 Woodlands Street 13, has brought in a snow machine to add to the Christmas cheer, like last year.

Children were seen playing with "snow" foam on Tuesday evening (Dec 25), as residents gathered around the installation to enjoy the special "snow performance".

There were two such performances on Monday and another two on Tuesday, with more snow magic to come.

There will be performances at 8pm on Saturday and Sunday, and two more on New Year's Eve at 8pm and 11pm, Mr Tan told The Straits Times.

"I wanted to bring in a snow machine to add to the festive atmosphere, and to let those who haven't experienced real snow get an experience of how it would feel like if it was snowing," the 58-year-old carpenter said.

The snow machine was also used for his Christmas installation last year.

For this year's decorations, Mr Tan built the log cabin using materials sourced from lumber yards with help from two of his workers.

He has been decorating the neighbourhood with elaborate set-ups for festive holidays, including Chinese New Year and Deepavali, for more than 10 years.

Last week, Mr Tan told ST that he tries to bring in decorations and details which residents enjoy. The snow machine was a hit with both adults and children last year, Woodlands residents had said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.