You Do...What? Episode 3: VR Experience Designer

He designs a virtual world with endless possibilities for a living.

A self-proclaimed "Virtual Reality (VR) evangelist", 29-year-old Roy Koo founded local start-up Ignite VR after graduating from the National University of Singapore four years ago and set up Singapore's first virtual reality arcade in 2016.

Now, Roy's company has transformed itself with a focus on customised VR experiences and VR applications in other fields besides gaming, such as in medicine and education. Not only does Roy get to tailor the VR experience according to the needs of his customers, he also sees his job as one that allows him to try out cutting-edge gadgets, as well as to experiment with new ideas to create experiences that can "wow" people. To Roy, that's what he loves most about his job.

As a board member of the AsiaVR Association, Roy is also actively involved in organizing activities such as VR meet-ups, hackathons, and workshops, to help raise awareness of VR in the local community.

Roy said: "The biggest challenge (in my job) is to explain VR to those who have not tried it yet. The best way is to let them try it, as words, pictures or even videos cannot explain this immersive experience."

In this episode of You Do...What?, host Toh Yan Wei gets a hands-on experience of being a VR experience designer. Watch to learn more!

About "You Do...What?"

As technology advances, some jobs that were non-existent in the past have emerged, while some others have withstood the test of time.

In this 7-part series, join host Toh Yan Wei (Chinese Media Group NewsHub Journalist) as she gets hands-on experience with some unconventional jobs in a journey of new discoveries.