Garuda airplane skids off runway, no injuries reported

A Garuda Indonesia airplane waits on the runway at Adisutjipto International Airport in Yogyakarta.

Garuda Indonesia flight GA210 from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport reportedly skidded off the runway after landing at Adisutjipto International Airport in Yogjakarta on Monday afternoon following heavy rain.

Airport operator Angkasa Pura I spokesperson Rio Hendarta Budi Santosa said none of the 148 passengers or five crew members on board were injured in the incident. Normal activities at the airport resumed immediately after the plane was removed from the runway.

"It took only 15 to 20 minutes to remove the plane, so no flights were interrupted on the day," Rio said, as quoted by kompas.id.

According to Angkasa Pura I's statement, airport authorities conducted a runway check at around 2:24 p.m., immediately after the incident, but found no damage to the runway.