Sexuality expert says parents should ask their baby's permission before changing diapers

With the recent allegations and issues relating to sexual harassment and abuse, many have taken the stand to speak up, fight back against those who discriminate the victims, and shed light on the importance of consent.

A sexuality expert suggested that parents should start introducing the concept of consent to their infants by asking permission before changing their diapers.

Deanne Carson, a "sexuality educator, speaker, and author," said in an interview with ABC News that parents should seek consent from their babies before changing their nappies to establish a "culture of consent at home" and to let their children know that their answers and opinions matter.

on Twitter What !!!!!!!!!! Expert says parents should ask before changing baby diaper. 'I'm going to change your nappy, is that OK?': Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing diaper pic.twitter.com/qiJCtRw8yk — Daily Hurriyat (@HurriyatPk) May 11, 2018

She suggested that parents should communicate to their infants with questions like: "I'm going to change your nappy now, is that okay?" Carson though, is aware that as babies, they cannot respond verbally.

"But if you leave a space and wait for body language and wait to make eye contact then you are letting that child know that their response matters," she said.

While Carson's intentions seem genuine and pure, a lot of people think that asking a baby for consent before changing his/her diaper is absurd and they find it "disturbing" that Carson sees it as a "sexual act that requires consent."

on Twitter Deanne Carson, a “sex expert”, thinks you should ask babies for CONSENT prior to changing their diapers.



WTF.... how?



So changing babies’ diapers without permission is bad but tearing them apart with forceps is not?



The Left is mentally insane & a risk to everyone around them. — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) May 10, 2018

on Twitter What’s worse is that it being totally insane is that she sees it as a sexual act that requires consent. — Rebeccah Hudson (@rebeccah_hudson) May 10, 2018

on Twitter Exactly what I found disturbing about her. — Lee🌹Gerads (@LeeGerads) May 10, 2018

on Twitter i have no doubt your intentions are pure in wanting to encourage early consent ❤️ i wish people would talk it out rather than treat you horribly. IMO, the idea that a baby can consent at all is deeply troubling and hurts this cause. i hope you’ll reconsider this perspective. x — Laci Green (@gogreen18) May 10, 2018

on Twitter Why are you sexualizing children? Your extreme and misguided viewpoints actually damage the opportunity for genuine discussion and action on consent and serve only to further those on opposing sides into their respective corners. Reconsider. — Robert Hurley (@hurleyisgod) May 10, 2018

on Twitter He’s my nephew from last 20 minutes I am trying to ask if I can change his nappie and he’s staring me like I am gone mad. pic.twitter.com/MKeiNFK296 — hasan tahir (@_hasan_tahIr) May 10, 2018

Others defended Carson saying that her statements were "misinterpreted" and that asking a baby's consent or simply engaging in a "baby talk" is a normal thing for parents.

on Twitter Example of issue that is so easily misrepresented. It’s not about “Can I change your nappy?” & waiting for a formal response, but about building a culture of consent, eye contact, turn taking and realising that babies are people. https://t.co/uJ1y2XMews — Ian Robson (@ianrobsons) May 11, 2018

on Twitter So we’re mocking a woman teaching consent to children because she suggests parents “ask permission” before changing a nappy? Do these people not talk to their infants? Running commentary always went “shall we change your nappy? Yes we shall...”. Talking to kids is a good thing. — ▪️Alison Sammes▪️ (@LittleCatDesign) May 10, 2018