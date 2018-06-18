1 dead, 3 injured as van hits pedestrians near Dutch music festival

A van slammed into pedestrians near a campsite at a major music festival in the Netherlands on Monday, killing one person and seriously injuring three others, police said.

The driver fled following the incident at about 4:00 am (0200 GMT) by the Pinkpop Festival in the southern town of Landgraaf, near the German border.

"The van involved is still being sought," police said on Twitter.

Police have cordoned off the section of the road while an investigation is underway.

With Pearl Jam, the Foo Fighters and Bruno Mars headlining, the 49th edition of the Pinkpop festival has drawn around 67,000 fans a day since it opened on Friday, according to the director, Jan Smeets, quoted by the Dutch news agency ANP.