10-year-old boy breaks Michael Phelps' swim record

A 10-year-old swimmer nicknamed "Superman" broke a record made by Michael Phelps set in 1995.

Clark Kent Apuada, a Filipino-American, overcame the 1:10.48 record set by retired competitive swimmer Michael Phelps in 1995. The young swimmer competed in the 2018 Long Course Meters Far Western International Age Group Championships for the 100-meter butterfly on July 29. He clocked in at 1:09.38, according to a post by the Salinas Aquatic Center MCAT on Facebook.

on Facebook Clark Kent Apuada breaks Michael Phelps Far Western Age Group Record set in 1995 (1:10.48)at the 2018 Long Course Meters Far Western International Age Group Championships 7/29/18 in the 100 fly going 1:09.38 Posted by Salinas Aquatic Center MCAT on Sunday, 29 July 2018

Apuada's time slashed off over a second from Phelps' record, which had gone unbroken even as the competitive swimmer went on to win numerous Olympic medals. Apart from breaking Phelps' record, the young swimmer also held more than a five-second lead against his peers.

With his skills, Apuada managed to place first in all of the events he competed in. This earned him the high point award. He also has seven gold medals, as reported by local news outlet KION 5/46.

A California resident, Apuada learned how to swim at around age three. He then started competitive swimming at seven when he joined the Monterey County Aquatic Team.

When not in the water, Apuada, according to one of his coaches, Dia Rianda, who is also the CEO of Salinas Aquatic Center, keeps himself busy with various activities like music and martial arts, as well as scientific and artistic pursuits.

Apuada said it's been his dream to beat Phelps' record since he was seven. Now that he's done it, the young athlete has his eyes set on competing in the Olympics.