11 Ajax fans injured in violence-hit Athens Champions League match

PHOTO: AFP
AFP
Nov 28, 2018

Eleven supporters from Dutch club Ajax were injured in a violence-hit Champions League fixture against AEK Athens in the Greek capital on Tuesday, a police source said.

Fans from both sides clashed before kick-off and AFP photographs showed a handful of Ajax fans with blood streaming down their faces after they were hit by riot police attempting to separate the two groups of supporters at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

Further pictures showed a flare being thrown into the stand where the Dutch visiting fans were located and bursting into flames.

Photo: AFP

"Eleven people have been declared hospitalised" with minor injuries, a police press officer told AFP.

Greek news website Proto Thema reported Dutch fans had also been involved in scuffles in the centre of Athens. The report said no-one was injured in those incidents.

Ajax won the match 2-0 to qualify for the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition.

