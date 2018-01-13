20-year-old from Florida claims $600 million Mega Millions jackpot

20-year-old from Florida claims $600 million Mega Millions jackpot
PHOTO: Facebook/Shane Missler
Reuters
Jan 13, 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida - A 20-year-old man from Florida's Gulf Coast claimed a US$451 million (S$600 million) Mega Millions lottery jackpot and opted to receive a one-time payment of nearly $282 million, Florida lottery officials said on Friday (Jan 12).

Mr Shane Missler, of Port Richey, had a ticket with the five winning numbers and a "Mega Ball" number drawn on Jan 5.

The larger jackpot figure, the fourth largest in the game's history, would be the estimated value had Missler chosen to take payments over time.

He was the only winner in the nationwide contest and said he had "a feeling" on the night of the draw that he would win, according to a press release from the Florida lottery.

"I'm only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity," said Missler, according to the statement.

Missler purchased the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey, using the "Quick Pick" option, meaning that numbers were randomly chosen.

on Facebook

Oh. My. God.

Posted by Shane Missler on Friday, 5 January 2018

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, and 70 with a "Mega Ball" of 10.

More about

lottery
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement