This is 2018's blue-gold dress: 'Yanny-Laurel' recording divides internet

The blue/gold dress debacle of 2015 divided netizens all over the world as to the garment's true colour combination. For many, it was simply black and blue. While for others, it was white and gold. Though it seemed like an uncomplicated problem, this dress sparked a series of debates and led to a number of broken friendships online.
The issue was later resolved when the dress was revealed to be, in fact, black and blue.
Many of us thought that we would never encounter a "controversy" like this again on the internet again… that is until now.
This is the Yanny/Laurel recording and it's the next thing that's going to split the internet into two factions!
Posted by YouTube vlogger Cloe Feldman, this recording has people of the internet asking, is it saying 'Yanny' or is it saying 'Laurel'?
Many say it's 'Yanny' including Feldman herself.
While others say it's 'Laurel.'
Some said they heard both 'Yanny' and 'Laurel' in the recording.
And a few Twitter users say they heard something strange like 'Yerwee' or 'YearMe.'
What do you hear?