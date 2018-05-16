This is 2018's blue-gold dress: 'Yanny-Laurel' recording divides internet

The blue/gold dress debacle of 2015 divided netizens all over the world as to the garment's true colour combination. For many, it was simply black and blue. While for others, it was white and gold. Though it seemed like an uncomplicated problem, this dress sparked a series of debates and led to a number of broken friendships online.

The issue was later resolved when the dress was revealed to be, in fact, black and blue.

Many of us thought that we would never encounter a "controversy" like this again on the internet again… that is until now.

This is the Yanny/Laurel recording and it's the next thing that's going to split the internet into two factions!

Posted by YouTube vlogger Cloe Feldman, this recording has people of the internet asking, is it saying 'Yanny' or is it saying 'Laurel'?

Many say it's 'Yanny' including Feldman herself.

on Twitter Wait... I don’t get it. Is this a joke? It very clearly says “yanny” and in no way could it possibly be misheard as “laurel”...am I losing my mind? — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) May 16, 2018

While others say it's 'Laurel.'

on Twitter I’m trying so hard to hear Yanny but all i hear is stupid laurel — Alexis Colvin (@alexiscolvin2) May 15, 2018

on Twitter The correct answer is Laurel, and that's what I'm hearing, but it is clear there is some sort of high pitched digital 'echo' at the end (presenting the illusion of a "y" sound). But the absence of an "N" sound is irrefutable evidence. — DP JAMES (@alldaydp) (@All_Day_DP) May 15, 2018

Some said they heard both 'Yanny' and 'Laurel' in the recording.

on Twitter @MacpLiam @dempster_lewis after listening to this for about 10 minutes straight, I can now hear both of them🤣🤣🤣 — hendo (@RyanHendo1875) May 15, 2018

on Twitter I hear both — Andrew Ratto (@Ratman1117) May 15, 2018

And a few Twitter users say they heard something strange like 'Yerwee' or 'YearMe.'

on Twitter i hear “yeery” or something weird like that — the real me♡ (@zoeywestby) May 15, 2018

on Twitter Anyone else getting yerwee or is that just me @tabimorison — Olivia Morison (@olivia_morison) May 15, 2018

What do you hear?