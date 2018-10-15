3 killed as light aircraft hits onlookers in Germany

PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP
Oct 15, 2018

BERLIN - Three people were killed and several injured when a light aircraft crashed into a group of onlookers in Germany on Sunday (Oct 14), said media reports citing police.

The Cessna hit two adults and a child at an airfield on the approximately 950-metre (3,100 foot) high Wasserkuppe plateau in the central state of Hesse, reported national news agency DPA.

The accident happened at around 1345 GMT, in clear weather conditions, when the machine aborted a landing manoeuvre and sought to gain elevation again.

Bild daily reported that another eight people had been injured, quoting local police.

