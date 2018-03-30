4-year-old boy crawls under restroom stall to ask stranger for help washing his hands

Sometimes the bravest move one can make is to ask for help. This is exactly what four-year-old Levi Stevens of Virginia, United States did in the restroom of a Chik-fil-A fast food outlet when he realised he couldn't wash his hands all on his own.

The entire exchange was captured on video by a netizen named Andrew (@achandrew13) who posted it on Twitter last March 26. As of this writing, the post has since gathered over 10 million views, 654,000 likes and over 200,000 re-tweets, with thousands more netizens worldwide commenting on the hilarious and adorable moment between the two.

In the video, the four-year-old Levi can be seen courteously sticking his head under the door of one restroom stall where Andrew was having a moment to himself. Levi asked him for his name, saying "What's your name?"

"Andrew."

"Okay," Levi said before crawling under the door to go inside the stall. "I want somebody to hold me and help me wash my hands."

An awkward and bewildered Andrew, with his pants down, tried to laugh the situation off, saying, "Uh, I think your mom's outside. I think your mom's outside."

Chick Fil a never ceases to amaze me. And yes it was my pleasure! pic.twitter.com/GZoB7Bm5T7 — drew. (@achandrew13) March 27, 2018

After standing for a few seconds inside the stall, Levi decided to open the stall door and walk out, leaving Andrew - with his pants still down - completely exposed. "No, no, can you just, alright yeah that's fine. Can you shut the door behind?"

"You just gotta lock it," Levi answered before slamming the door shut.

With the funny video circulating all over the internet, it didn't take long for Levi's father, Len Stevens, to reach out to Andrew on Twitter and apologise for his son's intrusion.

"Hey, Drew. That's my boy. I'm terribly sorry for the intrusion. He's very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much," wrote Len, the executive director of external communications at Liberty University, Virginia. "You handled it extremely well. Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humour about this!"

Andrew, meanwhile, replied to Len, saying Levi was just doing what kids do. "No no Mr. Stevens, it's ok he was just doing what kids do. I'm sure I did the same thing back in the day. You got a good kid [who] seems fearless and defiantly outgoing."