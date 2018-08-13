5 women stranded on inflatable rainbow unicorn in Minnesota lake rescued by police

PHOTO: Twitter/Chisago Co Sheriff
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times
Aug 13, 2018

Five women stranded on an inflatable rainbow unicorn in a weedy lake in Minnesota had to be reeled in by police officers on Saturday (Aug 11), in an unlikely rescue that has tickled social media users.

Two Chisago County deputies were driving by Fish Lake near Stark, Minnesota when they came across the women floating in a rainbow unicorn, local media reported.

The deputies stopped their car to ask for a photo with the women, but soon discovered that they were stuck in the thick weeds.

One of the deputies hoisted a rope to the women, while the other recorded a video clip of the rescue, which was later shared on social media.

The women were filmed in giggles after safely making it to the shore.

"With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter" wrote the sheriff's office on Twitter.

Twitter user M. A. Rosko said: "Sometimes even unicorns need help."

In response, the sheriff's office said: "We are an equal opportunity help provider".

Another Twitter user, Janet Combs, added: "I think they were really rescuing the unicorn."

To which the sheriff's office replied: "Yeah that unicorn needed a break."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

