6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Tonga: USGS
PHOTO: USGS
AFP
Dec 24, 2018

SYDNEY - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit in waters off the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Monday (Dec 24), the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck at a moderate depth of 100 km with the epicentre some 85 km north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.

Baea Filimoehala from the reception at the Emerald Hotel in Nuku'alofa told AFP there was no damage in the capital, describing the quake as a "small one".

