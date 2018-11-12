Actor Gerard Butler shares photo of Malibu home destroyed by California wildfire

PHOTO: Instagram/Gerard Butler
Derek Wong
The Straits Times
Nov 12, 2018

Hollywood action hero Gerard Butler is used to saving the day in movies such as 300, Olympus Has Fallen and Geostorm.

However, even he could not save his home from a fast-moving wildfire in Malibu, California, joining a list of celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Guillermo del Toro who have been affected by the fire.

Butler, 48, said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Nov 11) that his home was "half-gone" amid footage of smoke rising from the debris, which included the burnt shell of a car.

The Scottish actor added that he had returned to his Malibu home after evacuating. "Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment," wrote Butler.

The death toll from the wildfire has hit 29, matching that of the deadliest to hit California, a local sheriff said on Sunday. More than 100 people remain unaccounted for.

At least 26 dead in California's most destructive ever wildfire

Actress Camille Grammer Meyer, who stars in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was another celebrity who lost her home to the fire.

"Sadly my house couldn't be saved," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of what appears to be her home in flames. "The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire chief and his team of firemen for all of their hard work."

Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire chief and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. 🙏 Thank you all for caring 💜 #woolseyfire #malibu. Special thanks to Fire Chief Rash and his brave team of firefighters. 🙏

Other celebrities that were evacuated include Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Alyssa Milano and Melissa Etheridge. Celebrity website TMZ reported that the Malibu home of Caitlyn Jenner was destroyed on Friday.

The city's population of 12,000 was evacuated on Friday as the Woolsey fire exploded overnight, reported Reuters.

Malibu and nearby Calabasas are home to hundreds of celebrities and entertainment executives who are drawn to the ocean views, rolling hills and large, isolated estates.

Current and former residents include Barbra Streisand, Cher, Tom Hanks, Judd Apatow and Britney Spears, according to Reuters.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

