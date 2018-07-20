Aide of French President Macron who struck protester to be fired

Jul 20, 2018

PARIS - The office of French President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Friday (July 20) that it has begun dismissal proceedings against a top security aide who violently struck a protester during a demonstration in Paris in May.

A video released this week shows Mr Alexandre Benalla manhandling and striking a demonstrator while wearing a police helmet, even though he is not an officer.

Paris prosecutors also said Mr Benalla has been detained for questioning in the assault inquiry, where he also faces charges of impersonating a police officer.

