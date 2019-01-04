Alabama police say Satan is blame for rise in homicides

Alabama police say Satan is blame for rise in homicides
PHOTO: Pixabay
Bang
Jan 04, 2019

Police have blamed satan for the spike in homicides in the area.

In a Facebook posting on Dec. 18, the rural Alabama police squad scolded young community members for rejecting God and embracing the devil following two gun-related deaths in Covington County, which sits on the Alabama-Florida border.

The post - which has now been deleted - stated: "There have been five murders in Covington County in 2018.

"These murders have been done by our young people. This is happening because we have turned away from God and embraced Satan.

"We may have not meant to do so, but we have. It is time to ask for God's help to stop this."

The police department has been chastised for wrongly mixing government and religion.

More about

police Religion Murder/Manslaughter - Gun crime
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement