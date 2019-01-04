Alabama police say Satan is blame for rise in homicides

Police have blamed satan for the spike in homicides in the area.

In a Facebook posting on Dec. 18, the rural Alabama police squad scolded young community members for rejecting God and embracing the devil following two gun-related deaths in Covington County, which sits on the Alabama-Florida border.

The post - which has now been deleted - stated: "There have been five murders in Covington County in 2018.

"These murders have been done by our young people. This is happening because we have turned away from God and embraced Satan.

"We may have not meant to do so, but we have. It is time to ask for God's help to stop this."

The police department has been chastised for wrongly mixing government and religion.