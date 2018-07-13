Almost 6 million people have watched this lemon rolling down a hill

If you've got two minutes to spare, how about watching a lemon rolling down a hill?

It sounds strange for sure, but that's exactly what six million other viewers have done.

on Twitter Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

Here's how it all started.

San Diego resident and photographer Mike Sakasegawa was walking home one day when he saw the fruit rolling down a hill at a steady pace.

Sakasegawa posted his little documentary to Twitter on Wednesday (July 11) morning. Within 24 hours, his video got more than 2.5 million views and as of writing, it is encroaching on 6 million.

In an interview, he said he followed the lemon as he "wanted to see how long it would keep rolling". "I post stuff that’s similar to this all the time,” he said. “Most of the time, it floats on by." But not this one.

People have gotten amazingly invested in the little lemon who could.

Honestly, we got a bit bored about 40 seconds into the 1 minute and 50 seconds long video, but we can see how viewers would be mesmerised... and confused at the same time.

on Twitter This has simultaneously been the most peaceful and stressful part of my day. — Scott Hopfinger (@scottyhop76) July 11, 2018

on Twitter what a trouper! go lemon! — Dave Cheney (@davecheney) July 12, 2018

on Twitter Why did I just spend nearly 2 minutes watching a fruit roll? I could have stopped at any time.



But I didn't.



WHY? — 𝔅𝔯𝔶𝔞𝔫 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔓𝔦𝔯𝔞𝔱𝔢 (@bryanthepirate) July 12, 2018

on Twitter when life gives u lemons



make lemonade



but



when life gives u Lemon



follow Lemon https://t.co/kPBD3kPLYa — jomny sun (@jonnysun) July 12, 2018

It's even inspired 'copycats':

on Twitter It's always nice to take a walk through the skyways at lunchtime. Unlike @sakeriver though, I prefer to stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/rI55JtKqaJ — Brian Williams (@Not_That_Brian) July 12, 2018

And the sweetest part of the story is, even though Sakasegawa walked away after the lemon eventually came to a stop, he went back for it and took it home because he 'felt bad'.

on Twitter I felt bad about leaving the large lemon in the gutter so I went back, retrieved it, took it home, and washed it off. pic.twitter.com/iqWxuQuCiL — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

on Twitter Yes, and it shows how important the narrator is in framing the story, and that the narrator is a character, though we might forget they're there. Oh, and @sakeriver's actions retrieving the lemon show how we fall in love with our protagonists. Okay, off to kiss a lemon now. Thx! — Jill (@JMcJohnson) July 12, 2018

on Twitter I can’t keep up with the notifications on this thread so I think I have to mute it. But here is one more before I go: a photo of the large lemon hanging out this morning in our back yard, on our own very small, undergrown lemon tree. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/n373eFmOki — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 12, 2018

All we can say is, move over, Neymar.

candicec@sph.com.sg