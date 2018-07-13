Almost 6 million people have watched this lemon rolling down a hill

Jul 13, 2018

If you've got two minutes to spare, how about watching a lemon rolling down a hill?

It sounds strange for sure, but that's exactly what six million other viewers have done.

Here's how it all started. 

San Diego resident and photographer Mike Sakasegawa was walking home one day when he saw the fruit rolling down a hill at a steady pace.

Sakasegawa posted his little documentary to Twitter on Wednesday (July 11) morning. Within 24 hours, his video got more than 2.5 million views and as of writing, it is encroaching on 6 million.

In an interview, he said he followed the lemon as he "wanted to see how long it would keep rolling". "I post stuff that’s similar to this all the time,” he said. “Most of the time, it floats on by." But not this one.

People have gotten amazingly invested in the little lemon who could. 

Honestly, we got a bit bored about 40 seconds into the 1 minute and 50 seconds long video, but we can see how viewers would be mesmerised... and confused at the same time.

It's even inspired 'copycats':

And the sweetest part of the story is, even though Sakasegawa walked away after the lemon eventually came to a stop, he went back for it and took it home because he 'felt bad'.

All we can say is, move over, Neymar.

Rollin' rollin' rollin' By RAY ROD

Posted by 9GAG on Saturday, 30 June 2018

