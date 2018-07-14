Anthony Bourdain receives posthumous Emmy nominations

The late Anthony Bourdain and his food and travel program Parts Unknown has received multiple Emmy nominations, reports CNN.

The program, which sees Bourdain traveling to various parts of the world to uncover the cultures and cuisine of little-known places, is nominated for an overall total of six Emmy awards, including the award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Bourdain hosted and executive produced the program up until his death on June 8, deemed as suicide. He was working in France for an episode of Parts Unknown at the time of his death.

ALSO READ: 'I am beyond devastated': Asia Argento mourns boyfriend Anthony Bourdain

With the posthumous nominations comes a celebration of Bourdain’s work, which spans a journey of more than 15 countries since its release in 2013. Fans of the program applaud the show for Bourdain’s ability to connect with locals and dig deep into their culture.

The Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sept. 17.