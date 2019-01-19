Australia police charge man with rape and murder of Israeli student

Australia police charge man with rape and murder of Israeli student
Hundreds of Australians dressed in black gathered in Melbourne on the steps of Victorian state parliament on January 18 for a silent vigil in memory of murdered Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP
Jan 19, 2019

Australian police on Saturday charged a man with the rape and murder of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe, some three days after her body was found in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old was speaking to her sister on the phone when she was attacked just after midnight on Wednesday, on the way home from a comedy show.

Her body was found in bushes near a tram stop by passers-by several hours later.

Victoria police, who have described the attack as "horrific", arrested 20-year-old Codey Herrmann in the outer suburbs of Melbourne on Friday.

He appeared in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Saturday to face charges of rape and murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to re-appear in court on Monday.

Maasarwe was killed after getting off a tram near the university where she was completing a year-long exchange.

Hundreds of people dressed in black held several vigils in Melbourne for Maasarwe on Friday, including filling the 86 tram, which she was believed to have ridden on her way home, with flowers.

Her father Saeed broke down at the crime scene, where dozens of flowers and messages from the public were left nearby in support.

"I feel very, very sad from one side, but from another side, when I get this support and this help -- from the people, from the community, from the police -- it makes the suffering to feel a little more better," he told reporters.

"I want to be with her for more time, but someone decided I cannot be."

More about

Rape Murder/Manslaughter
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement