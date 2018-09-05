Australian paramedics fulfil dying man's wish for ice cream sundae

"If you could eat anything, what would it be?" two Australian paramedics asked their patient while riding in an ambulance.

They were taking the gravely ill man to the hospital for the very last time.

Ron McCartney, who had not eaten much over the past few days, asked for a caramel sundae.

He got his wish and enjoyed the sweet treat en route to the hospital.

It was "the last thing he was able to eat by himself," said McCartney's daughter Danielle Smith.

If you could eat anything, what would it be? We have been left humbled and tinged with sadness after receiving a...

The 72-year-old died in palliative care on Sept 1, after a 17-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Moved by the paramedics' kind gesture, McCartney's family wrote in to thank them.

"Mum and I cannot thank QAS enough for all the help and compassion you have all given towards us each time we have had to call you," Smith said.

On Tuesday (Sept 4), Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) shared a photo of McCartney taking a bite of his sundae on Facebook.

In the post, QAS wrote: "We have been left humbled and tinged with sadness after receiving a message of gratitude that underlines an often-unseen aspect of patient care; the caring."

The post received over 13,000 reactions and over 1,600 shares, with hundreds of comments expressing gratitude and offering support to healthcare workers.

Another Facebook user wrote: "It's too easy to focus on the lights and sirens aspect of the job, but THIS is what the real meaning of the job is."

Last year, the QAS crew granted a dying woman's wish by taking a detour to the beach.

"Tears were shed and the patient felt very happy," the ambulance service said.