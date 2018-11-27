Australian wedding mag shuts down after allegedly refusing to feature same-sex couples

An Australian wedding magazine has closed up shop after pressure from the public for them to feature same-sex couples has apparently affected sales and sponsorship.

The founders of White Magazine, Luke and Carla Burrell, are both Christian. They said in a Nov. 17 statement that advertisers have left them after a "campaign was launched targeting the magazine."

Last August, photographer and former contributor to White, Lara Hotz, told Australian news site Hack that the publication rejected same-sex wedding submissions.

She said White has worked with members of the LGBTQ+ community but had yet to publish any same-sex weddings.

"It appears they are happy to take money, content and photographs from LGBTQI advertisers and contributors, but are yet to support and represent us in the same way as heterosexual couples are represented in the magazine," she said.

Hack reported that contributors had questioned White for its lack of LGBTQ+ representation for at least 12 months.

A Facebook group composed of Australian wedding professionals voiced criticism towards the magazine, with contributors and advertisers opting to boycott the magazine.

In its farewell post on its website, its founders said, "White Magazine has always been a secular publication, but as its publishers, we are Christian. We have no agenda but to love."

"Like many people, we have had to reflect on our beliefs. It's a long and continuing journey," they said.

While the publishers declared their being Christian in their statement, they did not explicitly mention any other possible rationale for featuring straight couples only in the magazine. Nor was there a mention or admission that they refused to publish stories on same-sex couples.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in Australia since December 2017 after majority of citizens voted to support it in a voluntary national poll.