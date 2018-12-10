Australia's muscular kangaroo Roger dies, aged 12

He might have been one of the brawniest kangaroos that ever lived.

Roger, a kangaroo who shot to online fame years ago for his muscular physique, has died at age 12.

At a kangaroo sanctuary in Alice Springs, he was the alpha male of the herd for many years and had 12 wives.

But the marsupial's early life was not as rosy.

Roger was rescued as a joey after his mother was killed in a highway accident, kangaroo sanctuary founder Chris Barns told the BBC.

The shelter was started by Barns to raise Roger, and he brought him up well. The kangaroo grew to two metres tall and weighed 89kg.

Other young orphaned 'roos joined Roger at the site and now, about 50 marsupials live there.

In 2015, the muscular marsupial impressed many people online after a video clip of him crushing a metal bucket with his bare paws went viral.

Arthritis and fading vision plagued Roger in his final years, Barns said, before he died of old age. Kangaroos can live for up to 23 years, according to National Geographic.

on Facebook Farewell our darling Roger ❤️ Sadly Roger has passed away of old age. He lived a lovely long life and was loved by millions around the world. We will always love you and miss you Roger ❤️ Posted by The Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs on Saturday, 8 December 2018

Since the kangaroo's death was announced on the sanctuary's Facebook page on Saturday (Dec 8), many netizens from around the world have sent Barns their condolences.

The sanctuary will now be Roger's final resting place.

"He will always be here, we've laid him to rest out here so he can be with his family," Barns said.

on Facebook The last photo of Roger we took was just a few days before he passed. He was relaxing before a big feed. 💕 Thank you everyone for your beautiful messages about Roger. He was so well loved by you all ❤️ Posted by The Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs on Sunday, 9 December 2018

