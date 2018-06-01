With baby in tow, 24-year-old single mom graduates from Harvard Law School

With baby in tow, 24-year-old single mom graduates from Harvard Law School
PHOTO: Instagram/lovexbriana
Niña V. Guno
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Jun 01, 2018

Not many 1-year-olds can say they attended a graduation-and in Harvard Law School, at that.

Little Evelyn, dressed in a toga and an academic cap, earned her spot to be at the commencement exercises: after all, she had attended some classes with her mom, 24-year-old Briana Williams.

Williams, a single mother, was teary-eyed and beamed brightly as she carried Evelyn after receiving her Juris Doctor degree.

"To say that my last year of law school, with a newborn, and as a single mom was a challenge would be an understatement," she recounted in her Instagram post.

"I went into labour in April-during final exam period. I immediately requested an epidural so that my contractions wouldn't interfere with my Family Law grade," she said. "And, with tears in my eyes, I finished it."

"Some days I was so mentally and emotionally fatigued that I did not leave my bed," she admitted.

The logistics of having an infant and studying was a challenge, and at times she would leave her baby in a stroller at the Dean of Students' office to attend class. Otherwise, "Evie" sat in with her.

"I did not think that, at 24 years old, as a single mom, I would be able to get through one of the most intellectually rigorous and challenging positions of my life," she confessed.

"Thank you for giving me the strength and courage to be invincible," she wrote to her child. "Let's keep beating all their odds, baby."

BOOK-SMART AND STREET-SMART

Williams is a self-described "small town girl from the Atlanta" and is the first in her family to graduate from college in a family of six children. She obtained her Legal Studies degree from Saint John's University and graduated magna cum laude.

The first time I stepped on Harvard’s campus was for Admitted Students Weekend. Accompanied by family and close friends, I walked into a classroom of about 20 other students who'd also been accepted. I was afraid. What I would soon identify as "imposter s

The first time I stepped on Harvard’s campus was for Admitted Students Weekend. Accompanied by family and close friends, I walked into a classroom of about 20 other students who'd also been accepted. I was afraid. What I would soon identify as "imposter syndrome" immediately hit me as I greeted other students who proudly wore name tags that exemplified their ivy league backgrounds. There must have been a look on my face because my dad came up behind me and whispered- "you scared!???" I'm a small-town girl from Atlanta. My mom has six children, and I was the first and only in the family to graduate from college. I went to college with one suitcase and one pair of shoes, holding on to a bible that my older sister had tucked away in my bag. I'd worked full-time as a waitress and bartender in New York to get by. Being in such an intellectually stimulating/ rigorous environment was not only intimidating- I was scared shitless. "Heck no. man!" Is what I responded. "Good," my dad said, "Because you got something they don't got- you're street smart. You're book smart AND you're street smart." During my time at HLS, I've realized how much truth there was to the statement. Despite the institution's structural issues, I found ways that I could appreciate coming from a disenfranchised background. I could look at the law through the lens of a black woman and (eventually), a financially independent single mother. I used this to my advantage. I made sure to engage in courses that contextualized the law with my blackness, femininity, and income strata. I joined organizations, clinics, and fellowships that would allow me to advocate on behalf of those who, like myself, had trouble navigating their way into higher education. I found a community, friends, and a platform in this. Now, I am happy to be joining a top law firm in Los Angeles, where I will not only be a member of the litigation department, but I will have the autonomy to undertake several pro bono opportunities. Daddy, I'm not scared anymore. We made it!

A post shared by Briana Williams, J.D. (@lovexbriana) on

"I went to college with one suitcase and one pair of shoes, holding on to a bible that my older sister had tucked away in my bag," she recalled.

When she entered Harvard Law School, she was thrust into an environment with the world's brightest minds and felt "scared sh*tless" encountering students from other Ivy League schools. She also had more hurdles to face: besides her studies, her time was consumed working as a waitress and bartender "to get by."

Her father's encouraging words stuck with her: "You got something they don't got - you're street smart. You're book smart AND you're street smart."

Williams used her smarts and extraordinary opportunity to learn how to uplift the rights of black people and women. During her third year at Harvard Law, she was the communications director for the Harvard Black Law Students Association.

From her minority background, she found a space to be empowered. "I made sure to engage in courses that contextualized the law with my blackness, femininity, and income strata."

I went into labor in April- during final exam period. I immediately requested an epidural so that my contractions wouldn’t interfere with my Family Law grade. And, with tears in my eyes, I finished it. This “biting the bullet” experience is quite quintess

I went into labor in April- during final exam period. I immediately requested an epidural so that my contractions wouldn’t interfere with my Family Law grade. And, with tears in my eyes, I finished it. This “biting the bullet” experience is quite quintessential of my time at Harvard. To say that my last year of law school, with a newborn, and as a single mom was a challenge would be an understatement. Some days I was so mentally and emotionally fatigued that I did not leave my bed. I struggled with reliable childcare. It was not atypical to see me rushing through Wasserstein to the Dean of Students’ office with Evelyn in her carriage, asking DOS can they keep her for a few until class was over. If not, she’d just have to come with me to class. Evie attended classes often. So I’m going to be honest with you guys.. I didnt think I could do it. I did not think that, at 24 years old, as a single mom, I would be able to get through one of the most intellectually rigorous and challenging positions of my life. It was hard. It hurt. Instagram can make peoples’ lives seem seamless, but this journey has been heartwrenching. However, I am happy to say that I DID do it. Today, Evelyn in my arms, with tears streaming down my face, I accepted my Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. At first, I was the anomaly of my [marginalized] community. Then, as a single mother, I became a statistic. Next, I pray that- for the sake of my baby, I will be an example. Evelyn- they said that because of you I wouldn’t be able to do this. Just know that I did this BECAUSE OF YOU. Thank you for giving me the strength and courage to be invincible. Let’s keep beating all their odds, baby.

A post shared by Briana Williams, J.D. (@lovexbriana) on

After graduation, she is set to work at "a top law firm in Los Angeles," where she plans to take on pro bono cases.

"At first, I was the anomaly of my [marginalised] community. Then, as a single mother, I became a statistic. Next, I pray that for the sake of my baby, I will be an example," she said.

 

