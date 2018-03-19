Badminton: Lin Dan falls to compatriot Shi Yuqi in All-England final

Winner China's Shi Yuqi (R) poses on the podium next to runner up China's Lin Dan (L) in the men's singles final match against at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, central England.

PETALING JAYA: Shi Yuqi prevented Lin Dan from winning his seventh All-England title in an all-China men's singles final at Arena Birmingham.

Shi Yuqi toiled for 75 minutes to beat his senior 21-19, 16-21, 21-9 for his first All-England title.

The 22-year-old Shi lost to Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles final last year.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Jeremy Gan showed that he is indeed a coach with the Midas touch.

The unseeded Watanabe-Higashino upset fifth seeds Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong of China 15-21, 22-20, 21-16 to become Japan's first-ever mixed doubles champions in the All-England on Sunday.

Jeremy left to Japan last November when head coach Park Joo-bong hired him to beef up the mixed doubles.

In Malaysia, Jeremy had a successful stint under the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) banner.

When he was the mixed doubles coach, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying became the country's first mixed doubles pair to win an Open title.

And when he was moved as the men's doubles coach, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong enjoyed their best year in 2016 by winning the Rio Olympics silver medals, Denmark Open and World Superseries Finals.

Meanwhile, Japan failed to make it a double joy when Akane Yamaguchi lost 20-22, 13-21 to world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan in the women's singles final.