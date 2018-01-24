Belgian police shoot man armed with knife at railway station

Belgian police shoot man armed with knife at railway station
PHOTO: Twitter
Reuters
Jan 24, 2018

BRUSSELS - Belgian police shot a man armed with a knife at the main railway station in the western city of Ghent on Tuesday (Jan 23) and the man was taken to hospital, state broadcaster VRT said.

Belgium reduced its national threat level on Monday, saying a militant attack had become less likely almost two years after bombings killed 32 people in Brussels.

The government reduced the threat level to two on a four-tier scale, indicating a medium risk.

Authorities had been on alert at level three for the serious chance of an attack since the bombings on March 22, 2016.

Local police were not immediately available for comment on the incident in Ghent.

on Twitter

More about

Arms and weapons
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Most Read

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement