Belgian zoo welcomes baby elephant on Christmas day

PHOTO: Reuters
Dec 28, 2017

BRUSSELS - A baby elephant born on Christmas day made its first public appearance at a Belgian zoo on Wednesday (Dec 27).

Planckendael zoo captured the infant's arrival on video on Sunday (Dec 24), estimating the calf weighed around 85 kg (187 lb).

Zoo keeper Ben Van Dyck said the elephant had been heavily guarded by family members in the enclosure since.

The new arrival tried to stand 25 minutes after it was born, he added.

The calf is the ninth Asian elephant at the zoo, about 25 km northeast of Brussels.

