Bill Gates caught falling in line for burger at fast food joint

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates proved that being a billionaire does not exempt him from falling in line to grab a burger at a fast food joint in Washington, United States.

A picture of Gates wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, black pants and shoes while standing in line at Seattle-based fast food chain Dick's Drive-In, was posted by Microsoft alumnus Mike Galos via Facebook on Jan. 15.

The photo, which has gone viral, has garnered over 22,800 likes and reactions, and 18,200 shares, as of this writing.

"When you're worth about $100,000,000,000 (S$136 billion), run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us…" wrote Galos.

Galos then took a swipe at President Donald Trump: "This is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House."

In the comments section of his post, Galos explained that he only posted the photo but that it was taken by another Microsoft alumnus on Jan. 13. The unnamed ex-employee shared the photo to a closed Microsoft alumni board. Galos also said he often runs into Gates at another local burger chain which the billionaire frequents.

Photo: Facebook/Mike Galos

"Do you know if he reacted, or if he knew his picture was being taken?" one commenter asked. Galos replied: "No idea. Bill's not big on attention but is generally friendly and understands he's a bit of a celebrity. "

In response to Galos' criticism of Trump, one netizen, Eileen Prager Perry Schwartz, suggested Gates run for the presidency. "I think he'd consider it a demotion from running the foundation," was Galos' reply.

Other netizens took to the comments section to express their admiration for the billionaire.

One commenter, Joan Sewall, praised Gate's humility.

Another netizen, Jody Allan Dobis, compared Gates to a former US president, also known for his modesty and philanthropy.

"The Jimmy Carter of CEO's," stated the netizen.