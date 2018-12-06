Bloomberg could sell his company if he runs for US president: Business Insider

Dec 06, 2018

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg said he was likely to sell his financial data and news company Bloomberg LP if he runs for president, Business Insider reported, citing an interview he gave to a local radio station.

Bloomberg said he would either sell the company, or put it in a blind trust, but that at his age, 76, it makes more sense to sell it, according to the report.

"I think at my age, if selling it is possible, I would do that," Bloomberg reportedly said in the interview with Radio Iowa.

Bloomberg LP declined to comment.

