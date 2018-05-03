Bonfire explosion in London injures up to 30

Bonfire explosion in London injures up to 30
A man walks near a bonfire as he celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Israel
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
May 03, 2018

LONDON - About 30 people were injured following a bonfire explosion during Lag BaOmer Jewish celebrations in London, the British daily Express reported on Thursday (May 3).

It is unclear what caused the blast, although there are reports fuel was poured on the fire.

Other reports say at least one mobile phone was put into the fire.

Hatzola, a volunteer emergency medical service, said it provided a "mega response team" at the event in Stamford Hill, reported BBC News.

Jewish news website The Yeshiva World said a bonfire exploded when it was lit.

on Twitter

The Yeshiva World website reported "shrieks and panic" after the explosion, said to have happened as a bonfire was lit to celebrate the Lag B'Omer Jewish holiday.

Some of the people treated for injuries reportedly suffered burns to their faces

London Fire Brigade said it had responded to several bonfires throughout the night.

More about

Bombings/Explosions
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement