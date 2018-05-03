Bonfire explosion in London injures up to 30

A man walks near a bonfire as he celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Israel

LONDON - About 30 people were injured following a bonfire explosion during Lag BaOmer Jewish celebrations in London, the British daily Express reported on Thursday (May 3).

It is unclear what caused the blast, although there are reports fuel was poured on the fire.

Other reports say at least one mobile phone was put into the fire.

Hatzola, a volunteer emergency medical service, said it provided a "mega response team" at the event in Stamford Hill, reported BBC News.

Jewish news website The Yeshiva World said a bonfire exploded when it was lit.

on Twitter Ten individuals suffered minor injuries following large fire lit as part of local Jewish community celebration in Ravensdale Road, Stamford Hill. No criminal allegations reported. No serious injuries. — Hackney Police - Central East BCU (@MPSHackney) May 3, 2018

The Yeshiva World website reported "shrieks and panic" after the explosion, said to have happened as a bonfire was lit to celebrate the Lag B'Omer Jewish holiday.

Some of the people treated for injuries reportedly suffered burns to their faces

London Fire Brigade said it had responded to several bonfires throughout the night.