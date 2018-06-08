Britain's iconic red phone box reborn as tiny nightclub

Britain's iconic red phone box reborn as tiny nightclub
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Jun 08, 2018

LONDON - A small English town has converted its red phone box into what might be the world's smallest nightclub, complete with glitterball, disco lights and a selection of telephone-themed tunes.

Enter the phone box in Kingsbridge in the south-western county of Devon, pop in a pound coin and you, and possibly one close friend, can dance to songs such as Blondie's Hanging On The Telephone or Telephone Line by Electric Light Orchestra, played down the phone.

With payphones all but defunct in the age of mobile telephones, local communities have sought ways of preserving the remaining phone boxes, treasured as relics of a bygone era.

Kingsbridge council toyed with planting the box with flowers or using it as a place to distribute leaflets.

"I was falling asleep with the excitement of it all," councillor Chris Povey said.

"So I thought let's do something different, do something a little bit off the wall, so we put forward the idea of a nightclub and here we are today, with a glitterball, music, flashing lights."

Proceeds from the nightclub will go to support a local charity.

on Facebook

A Devon town has kept its traditional red phone box by turning it into what is believed to be the world’s smallest night...

Posted by Heart Devon News on Tuesday, 5 June 2018
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement