Britain's iconic red phone box reborn as tiny nightclub

LONDON - A small English town has converted its red phone box into what might be the world's smallest nightclub, complete with glitterball, disco lights and a selection of telephone-themed tunes.

Enter the phone box in Kingsbridge in the south-western county of Devon, pop in a pound coin and you, and possibly one close friend, can dance to songs such as Blondie's Hanging On The Telephone or Telephone Line by Electric Light Orchestra, played down the phone.

With payphones all but defunct in the age of mobile telephones, local communities have sought ways of preserving the remaining phone boxes, treasured as relics of a bygone era.

Kingsbridge council toyed with planting the box with flowers or using it as a place to distribute leaflets.

"I was falling asleep with the excitement of it all," councillor Chris Povey said.

"So I thought let's do something different, do something a little bit off the wall, so we put forward the idea of a nightclub and here we are today, with a glitterball, music, flashing lights."

Proceeds from the nightclub will go to support a local charity.