British PM May risks no-confidence vote on Brexit, euro-sceptics warn

LONDON - Hardline euro-sceptics in British Prime Minister Theresa May's party are threatening a vote of no confidence in her leadership within the next couple of weeks unless she drops her "Chequers" plans for Brexit, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday (Oct 16).

"If the Cabinet does not chuck Chequers, I think we will have a vote of no confidence... by this week, next week. We are completely on the brink now," an unnamed source from the European Research Group of anti-EU lawmakers in Mrs May's ruling Conservative party told the Telegraph.

Earlier on Tuesday, Housing Minister James Brokenshire called on his colleagues to rally behind Mrs May's Brexit plan before a meeting of her top ministerial team to discuss her proposals for a deal.

Mrs May said on Monday she believed a Brexit agreement was still achievable, although European Council President Donald Tusk warned that the chances of a no-deal divorce had increased.

Mrs May is to address her 27 EU peers on Brexit at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday.