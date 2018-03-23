British police investigating reports of suspicious package near Gherkin building

British police investigating reports of suspicious package near Gherkin building
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Mar 23, 2018

LONDON - British police said they were investigating reports of a suspicious package in the City of London on Friday (March 23) and had put cordons in place near the building known as the Gherkin.

"We've put cordons around St Mary Axe due to a report of a suspicious package (a box) in Bury St received at 8.56am," the City of London police said in a tweet.

The Gherkin's address is 30 St Mary Axe.

"We'd ask people to avoid the area while we deal with the incident, and for people in nearby buildings to follow their internal procedures."

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDINSIDER

SPONSORED

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement