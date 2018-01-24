British royal family looking for communications assistant

With only a few months left to Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle's wedding, the British royal family is reportedly looking for a communications assistant.

The job, which was advertised on LinkedIn 10 days ago, is said to be based at Buckingham Palace, however, the successful applicant may also get the opportunity to travel in the United Kingdom or overseas to support important visits and engagements.

In regard to the responsibilities, the successful applicant is required to do communication-related jobs, such as creating content for a variety of platforms, writing press announcements and media briefing notes as well as managing social media.

"Whether covering a state visit, awards ceremony or royal engagement, you'll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences," states the job listing.

In addition to the fact that you are working for the royal family, the vacancy also offers attractive benefits, such as including 33 days holiday per annum, a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme and support for your continued professional development.

The successful applicant would begin the role on April 2018 on a 12-month fixed term contract.

Those wanting to try their luck may apply via this link.