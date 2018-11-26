Burger chain closes after video shows rat cooked in the kitchen

A burger chain in Hawaii has closed its Honolulu restaurant for cleaning after a video showed a rat being cooked on the grill.

Teddy's Bigger Burgers has closed the location and fired two employees who appeared on a Snapchat.

The president of Teddy's Bigger Burgers - Richard Stula - said: "We are horrified that a former teenage employee would conduct themselves in that way and make such a video of which we are investigating its authentic."

He also declared: "We are horrified a former employee would create something like this trying to destroy our reputation."

The restaurant immediately issued a "sanitisation" and replaced utensils in the kitchen.

Richard said: "We will then send a corporate team in to inspect and complete a thorough audit of the location before it is allowed to re-open.

The state Department of Health is scheduled to inspect the restaurant this week.