Cat that climbed into cardboard box posted more than 1,000km across Canada

Cat that climbed into cardboard box posted more than 1,000km across Canada
PHOTO: Pixabay
Bang
Dec 19, 2018

A tabby cat from Nova Scotia climbed into a cardboard box and was posted 700 miles (1,126km) across Canada, ending up in Montreal.

Jacqueline Lake - who is the owner of Baloo - told CTV: "We knocked door-to-door, we searched the woods, we searched under decks, in garages, under steps ... he was gone.

"I was really starting to lose hope he was going to come back. He's a very docile kitty, but he's very curious and gets into things."

The stowaway was discovered when he went to the toilet, and the driver taking the parcel wondered why there was urine in his truck

.

Seventeen hours into the journey - which began on December 6 - he found the cat tucked inside the box and contacted the local SPCA animal shelter.

The cat is now back home safe and has been returned to Jacqueline.

 

More about

Pets Cats
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement