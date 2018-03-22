Cat found impaled on a fence in 2 places survives with all limbs intact

A ginger and white male cat was found by a passer-by impaled on a fence in two places. With help from rescuers, the cat survived a surgery without needing to amputate any of its legs.

The cat had been found on a fence in Flowers Close, Cricklewood, London. at around 3:50 a.m. on March 9 according to a statement from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

A passer-by immediately called the RSPCA. Deputy chief inspector Nicole Broster rushed to the scene.

Broster said she was surprised to find the cat still breathing despite having two metal fence poles jutting out of different parts of its body. One pierced the abdomen while the other went through the back leg.

Realizing that moving the cat could put it in greater danger, Broster contacted the London Fire Brigade and requested specialist equipment to cut off the fence poles.

"When we arrived, we couldn't believe what we were seeing," watch manager Lee Harris said. "The cat was crying out in distress and trying to move so we immediately got to work."

Once the fence poles were cut, they rushed the cat to a veterinarian who later performed surgery to remove the metal objects from the cat's body.

The vet noted that the metal poles narrowly missed vital organs, but the back leg got pierced with the other pole. Fortunately for the cat, the surgery was completed without the need to amputate.

The cat did not have an identifying microchip implant which made it difficult for authorities to locate its owners. They speculate that the cat may have slipped off or jumped from a balcony and then fell towards the metal fence where it was found.

The animal was brought to the RSPCA hospital for recovery and further care.